#woman #Craiova #died #hit #freight #train

A woman from Craiova died after being hit by a freight train

A woman from Craiova died after being hit by a freight train this evening. The woman was walking on the railway, in the Calea Severinului area, when she was injured.

“Police officers of the Craiova Railway Transport Police Station were alerted in the evening of December 18 regarding the occurrence of an accident on the railway, on Calea Severinului, railway km 256+200.

The law enforcement officers dispatched to the scene found that a 38-year-old woman from Craiova, while traveling in the gauge of the line, was allegedly hit by freight train no. 66243 traveling on the Ploiești-Arad route. As a result of the event, the woman died”, according to IPJ Dolj.

The police have drawn up a criminal file under the aspect of committing the crime of manslaughter. Research is being continued to establish exactly the circumstances in which the event took place.

Read also: A man died while completing the amicable settlement following a collision