A woman shared how just 3 changes helped her lose more than 20 kg Life

The woman first started dieting when she was just 12 years old. She grew up in a small town in Connecticut where, she says, health was not a priority. And although she was active and played sports, she always went to a fast food restaurant with her teammates afterward. Cohen recalls going on her first diet at age 12 and now realizes it contributed to her negative body image, it says Insider.

When she went to college in San Diego, she gained about 30 pounds and couldn’t figure out how to lose them: “I felt frustrated, sad, and cheated because all I read was, ‘Eat 1,200 calories, cut out carbs, don’t eat fat, buy protein shakes or supplements,’ but it seemed like the more products and quick fixes I tried, the more damage I did.”

She would lose 10 kg, then gain 15 kg again, lose 20 kg – gain 30 kg. Her experience mirrors what research shows that certain weight loss methods can stress the body and cause the weight to come back.

“I couldn’t have fun going on dates with my friends because I was always thinking about how I looked, what other people thought of me, and I didn’t want to be in group photos. I was ashamed of the way I looked. I was twenty years old at the time and felt like I had tried everything,” she wrote Newsweek.

She tried to cut out carbs, sugar, gluten and fat, tried meal replacement shakes and weight loss supplements, bought a gym membership but never joined because she was too embarrassed to exercise in front of others.

The moment everything changed was on her 21st birthday. “During dinner, my mother took a picture of me to capture a special memory. And when she showed me the picture, I really didn’t recognize myself. Most 21-year-olds spend their birthday partying and celebrating with friends. I spent mine on the bathroom floor crying and thinking, “Is this my life now?” Am I really going to put up with this kind of future?” From that day on, she decided to take matters into her own hands. What three changes produced results?

Nutrition

The first thing a woman focused on was her diet. “I realized that one of my biggest problems was that I always felt like I was on a diet, but I was actually eating healthy three or four days a week and going crazy on the weekends. Monday through Thursday, I ate egg whites and spinach for breakfast, salad for lunch, and chicken, rice, and broccoli for dinner. But on the weekend I would go for pizza, ice cream, burgers and fries and a milkshake and drink a lot of alcohol, which had hidden calories I didn’t even think about,” she said.

She started watching what she ate seven days a week and being consistent with what I ate, giving up all processed foods and eating out at restaurants, and cutting back on alcohol.

Insider she said she wasn’t too strict about her diet – she tried to stick to the 80/20 rule. This meant that 80 percent woman ate nutritious and balanced food, and 20 percent – what she wanted.

By the way, in the first three months of the new lifestyle, she did not lose a single kilogram. “I was devastated, lost,” she said. The woman underwent blood tests, thyroid tests, various options were explored, she decided to stop using contraception and removed the copper IUD.

Cohen, who is now a certified nutrition coach, suspects her body was under a lot of stress after years of dieting and yo-yoing, so it took a while to recover. Over the next nine months, the woman lost 18 kg.

Sports

“The next thing I did was incorporate an exercise routine into my life. I’m not the kind of girl who runs every day or walks 10,000 steps a day. I’m also not one to have a schedule that allows me to go to the gym five or six days a week,” she said.

The woman started with three 28-minute home workouts with 2.5 kg weights and a yoga mat, and then gradually increased the intensity.

“I still don’t have the time or desire to go to the gym five or six days a week, so I work out three times, but now those workouts last about an hour. In addition, I go for a walk every day for 30 to 60 minutes, even if it is divided into three 20-minute walks,” the woman shared.

Sleep and stress management

“I usually go to bed at 9-10 p.m. in the evening, and I wake up around 6-7 am. morning This allows me to sleep eight to nine hours every night, compared to the previous times, when I used to sleep five, maybe six hours,” said the woman.

She also focused on therapy, books on personal growth, blogged about her goals every day, and focused on being not only thin, but also happy.

“At the end of the day, losing weight won’t make you happy. Only you yourself can become happy. So, inner work is as important as nutrition or sports,” she believes.