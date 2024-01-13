A woman spent her wedding night alone: ​​she squandered the money received as a gift

#woman #spent #wedding #night #squandered #money #received #gift

The day Hubbard married his wife was supposed to be the happiest day of her life. Unfortunately, she ended up being the worst.

At the time, the woman was struggling with a gambling addiction, so she couldn’t wait to go back to her hotel room alone and spend all her winnings on online casino games. It was her way of escaping. It turns out that this period was the most difficult in a woman’s life.

Eventually, Elissa was kicked out of her home. Since the woman lost everything, she had to stay with her friends for a while. Only when she began to think about suicide did the woman decide to take action and change her life.

Elissa’s problems with addiction began at the age of nine, when she tried a slot machine for the first time in a bar. She gambled well into her teens, but when she turned 16, her focus turned to alcoholic beverages.

Eventually, the woman’s addictions led her to drugs and her life spiraled out of control. “Everything I touched, everything that was harmful to me, became my addiction. That’s how I tried to change how I felt,” shared Elissa.

Seven years ago, she vowed to be sober and started attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. However, the woman who started drinking spent more and more time alone at home.

Although she used to like to gamble, after she started drinking she preferred to spend her time getting drunk with her friends. But now she was home alone a lot more often, so she downloaded betting apps to her mobile phone to fill the void.

“It all started with football matches and horse races. In just a few weeks, I switched to slot machines. I couldn’t stop anymore, – the woman recalled. – I dedicated a lot of time to football. I stood for teams playing in the English Premier League, then for Australian teams. And it doesn’t matter what time zone they play in. I got the chance to bet for anything. I wouldn’t even be interested in such things in betting shops.”

Elissa, who previously worked as a maintenance worker and has now chosen to volunteer, spent eight hours a day betting small amounts. Unfortunately, all this had astronomical consequences. She spent a pound each on mixed bets and 25 pence on roulette. The weirder the bet was, the more likely Elissa was to try it.

“Even though it was very small stakes, I still managed to blow everything I had,” she said. – As payday approached, I kept thinking, “I’m not gambling this time.” But as soon as the money was in my account, I didn’t even notice how it was gone.

These companies know when the salaries are paid, so they send some special offer. As soon as I woke up, I used it immediately. That way, I didn’t even notice how I was wasting my salary. It became my second job: I would bet in the mornings, and sometimes after work I would just sit in my car for a few hours and gamble.”

The first time she won a large sum, she told her wife and bought her a trainer. However, she concealed the amount she actually received. She spent the rest of the money on further bets.

Her biggest win was over 4,600 euros, but over time, Elissa managed to borrow over 10,000 euros. Instead of trying to pay off the debts with the winnings, she used this money for new bets. Thus she found herself in a vicious circle. When her wife asked why she never had money, she would say that she was underpaid and had to borrow from friends.

“I felt very anxious every day. I felt him in my chest all the time, Elissa said. “I kept thinking, ‘Where am I going to get more money?’ Even when I won enough money to pay off my debts, I chose to keep gambling.”

The woman said: “I was able to repay all the debts, but I used only a small part of the winnings for this – I lost the rest of the money.”

On her wedding day, 2021. on September 22, the festive mood was overshadowed by the desire for a new big win. “I didn’t feel happy even on my wedding day,” Elissa admitted. – I was only thinking about the fact that people will be drinking during the celebration, so I will get a chance to leave quietly. I couldn’t wait for that moment.”

“My family wired me money, so I went to my hotel room and lost them all. My wife gave me many ways to spend that money, but I kept putting it off. Finally she asked me straight and made me go to Gamblers Anonymous meetings. Despite this, I continued to gamble,” said the woman.

It wasn’t until Elissa stole from her friend and was caught that she felt compelled to confess to her wife. Her spouse kicked the woman out of the house. As she slept on her brother’s couch, she suddenly realized that her worst fear had finally come true.

“I lost everything: my wife, my house, her children, my pets. At that time I felt very bad and started thinking about suicide. I realized that I had to save myself, but I simply could not stop. I knew I would be able to do it one day. I knew I had a problem. It’s crazy,” Elissa said.

But the stigma of gambling addiction and Elissa’s self-esteem prevented her from seeking help. She was embarrassed to attend Gamblers Anonymous meetings and didn’t know where to turn. “I thought it was better to lose everything than to ask for help.” Only when I no longer wanted to live did I feel ready to accept help,” the woman admitted.

A friend told her about a rehabilitation center where she spent five weeks. During that time, she realized one important thing – she didn’t know herself anymore.

Originally from Rochdale, Elissa now lives in Bangor, North Wales. She moved here after realizing how much she likes the sea: “I no longer knew who I was, what I liked, I never spent my time on other activities. I started to know myself again, said the woman. – My first rehabilitation center was in North Wales. I live here now. When I arrived, I fell in love with this area.”

She still attends anonymous meetings, but the woman testified that her current life is radically different from the previous one. “Now I know how to be with myself. Just be calm. I do my favorite activities, I climb mountains. I enjoy nature,” Elissa testified.

Elissa said it can be harder for women to recognize they have a problem and talk about it because gambling addiction is more common in men. She said she had never encountered women in betting shops during her maintenance work, but was now concerned about the increasing number of TV ads and gambling targeting women.

“If you feel you have a problem, don’t delay,” she warned. – Whether it would be a conversation with, for example, a friend, or a visit to Gamblers Anonymous’ page, where you can find a special self-assessment test. Any gambler can find help. Try to fight this problem before you lose everything.”

Elissa does not hide that the Christmas period causes her a lot of anxiety – it is at this time that bank accounts are emptied faster than usual. “It bothers me that I have less money in my account at Christmas time,” she said. “I start to think that I could increase this amount by gambling, but it never happens and never has.”

“When I have less money because I want to surprise my dear people, I feel confused. But now I have someone to talk to about it. I still go to the meetings, the connection is very important to me,” Elissa testified.

