A woman targeted by gunfire in the middle of a highway in Montreal

#woman #targeted #gunfire #middle #highway #Montreal

A woman was scared of her life Friday morning when a motorist pointed a gun in her direction, before opening fire on her car, in the middle of Highway 20, in Montreal. Luckily, the victim was not injured.

The traumatic event, to say the least, occurred around 9 a.m., in the west of the island of Montreal.

The woman, aged in her thirties, had just entered Highway 20 East from the Dorval roundabout when a vehicle approached her.

According to our information, the driver of the vehicle drew a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the woman. Three or four shots were reportedly fired in the direction of the small gray Honda Civic. At least two of them pierced the passenger side window of the car.

MAXIME DELAND/AGENCE QMI

Panicked, the woman managed to escape, before taking the exit leading to 32nd Avenue, in the Lachine sector, where she stopped to call 911.

Miraculously, the victim was not injured, but still suffered a nervous shock.

His vehicle was quickly towed so that assessments could be carried out over the next few hours.

The suspect had still not been found as of mid-morning.

MAXIME DELAND/AGENCE QMI

According to our information, the victim told the police that it was a case of road rage, but the authorities do not exclude the possibility that it could be a potential episode of domestic violence.

An investigation was opened at the Sûreté du Québec to shed light on this story.

Images from surveillance cameras will be viewed by investigators during the day and witnesses remain to be met.