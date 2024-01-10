A woman thrown into a well

Terrible news. A lifeless body was found in a well on Monday morning in Ambohijanadralambo, Morarano commune, Arivonimamo district. This is a woman that no one in the village knew. The doctor’s report indicates rape followed by murder.

The remains of the deceased were brought up so that they could be examined. It was wrapped in a woven polypropylene bag.

The police and the doctor noted that she was completely naked and that her body was in a state of decomposition. She was approximately 40 years old and dark-haired. Her face has rotted, which is why witnesses do not recognize her.

His private part was visibly damaged, according to the medical expertise. Evidence collected by authorities concluded that she had been sexually assaulted before being murdered, put in the sack and hidden in the well.

The Arivonimamo judicial police team launched an investigation because until the day of the macabre discovery, no one had reported the disappearance of their loved one.

