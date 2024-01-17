A woman took in a lost puppy, but a DNA test showed it wasn’t a dog at all

Specialists confirmed that the animal found was neither a fox nor a puppy. It was a purebred dingo that was dropped by an eagle in the yard during the abduction.

It happened in Bright, northeast of Melbourne, Australia. The woman woke up to the sound of an animal screaming in the yard.

In the thicket of bushes she found something that looked like both a puppy and a fox cub.

After posting the photos on social media, she further questioned who it could actually be.

“Woke up this morning to a snooping sound in the bushes on my property and can’t tell if it’s a fox or a dog,” the post reads.

After a heated discussion on the Internet, the woman nevertheless decided to transfer the found animal, which she had already named Vandi, to the special clinic “Alpine Animal Hospital” for DNA testing.

Specialists immediately sent the sample for testing, but it had to wait several weeks. During this time, the animal was in the shelter of the Australian missing foundation.

“After several weeks of anxious waiting, the results of the genetics laboratory revealed that Vandis is 100 percent. purebred has disappeared from the Victorian Highlands,” the statement said.

The representatives of the foundation also immediately pointed out that the baby had injuries indicating that he was taken from the house by an eagle, but could not keep him and dropped him.

This is how the animal ended up in the yard of a local resident.

Vandis is now involved in a breeding program, increasing the strength of the captive purebred dingo population.

It is worth noting that dingoes are considered secondary wild domestic dogs that were brought to Australia several thousand years ago.

They were gradually settled on the mainland and are considered pests by some.

