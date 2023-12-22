a woman was fatally injured by a 20-meter-high Christmas tree that fell at the fair

#woman #fatally #injured #20meterhigh #Christmas #tree #fell #fair

A giant conifer at a Christmas market in Oudenard, about 50 kilometers west of Brussels, was blown away by a strong gust of wind on Thursday evening, Belgian news agency Belga reported.

The tree fell on three people, one of whom died in hospital due to serious injuries. It is not yet clear whether the huge tree, decorated with Christmas decorations, was poorly anchored.

Videos show the tree swaying violently in the wind before toppling over. Local media quoted Marnic De Meulemeester, the mayor of Oudenard, as saying that the tree was brought down by heavy rain and strong gusts of wind.

The scene has been cordoned off and authorities are investigating.

Based on eyewitness accounts, broadcaster VRT reported that immediately after the incident, approximately 20 people lifted the fir tree and freed two of the victims. The third victim was saved by the emergency workers who arrived.

Also Read:  Előd Novák: The Fidesz government supports Masonic lodges

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tessa celebrated Christmas last year with her ex-mother-in-law: ‘Worthless’
Tessa celebrated Christmas last year with her ex-mother-in-law: ‘Worthless’
Posted on
LIVE RWDM CLUB (8:45 PM). Buchanan is missing due to impending transfer at blue-black – Colpaert on his way to De Mil | Jupiler Pro League
LIVE RWDM CLUB (8:45 PM). Buchanan is missing due to impending transfer at blue-black – Colpaert on his way to De Mil | Jupiler Pro League
Posted on
An incredible discovery against insomnia: you have to eat one before going to bed
An incredible discovery against insomnia: you have to eat one before going to bed
Posted on
33-year-old lay dead with injuries on the street in Vienna
33-year-old lay dead with injuries on the street in Vienna
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News