a woman was fatally injured by a 20-meter-high Christmas tree that fell at the fair

A giant conifer at a Christmas market in Oudenard, about 50 kilometers west of Brussels, was blown away by a strong gust of wind on Thursday evening, Belgian news agency Belga reported.

The tree fell on three people, one of whom died in hospital due to serious injuries. It is not yet clear whether the huge tree, decorated with Christmas decorations, was poorly anchored.

Videos show the tree swaying violently in the wind before toppling over. Local media quoted Marnic De Meulemeester, the mayor of Oudenard, as saying that the tree was brought down by heavy rain and strong gusts of wind.

The scene has been cordoned off and authorities are investigating.

Based on eyewitness accounts, broadcaster VRT reported that immediately after the incident, approximately 20 people lifted the fir tree and freed two of the victims. The third victim was saved by the emergency workers who arrived.