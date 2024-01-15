A world-famous musician was killed by a plane crashing into a house

#worldfamous #musician #killed #plane #crashing #house

Celebrities suffer plane accidents more often than the average person and there is a very simple reason for this: they fly a lot more and often in smaller private planes. The latter – especially a couple of decades ago – were less safe than the passenger carriers of the big global companies. Sometimes an almost entire band crashed, other times they ran out of kerosene, but one of the best metal guitarists in the world, for example, died because of unnecessary rambling. It also happened that a tossed coin decided whether to go home by train or plane – and the end was death.

In early January, Cobra 11 star actor Christian Oliver died along with his two daughters when their small plane crashed off the coast of Bequia Island in the Caribbean. The 51-year-old actor, whose real name was Christian Klepser, was traveling with his 10- and 12-year-old daughters on board a single-engine plane when the plane crashed into the ocean due to some problem, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police said.

Actor Christian Oliver was the star of Cobra 11, IMDb

The plane had reportedly taken off from Bequia, a tiny island in the Saint Vincent and Grenadines, and was headed for Saint Lucia, 65 miles to the north, when it crashed. According to reports, fishermen and divers rushed to the scene, where the Coast Guard eventually found four bodies.

Christian Oliver in Cobra 11 – click on the photo for a gallery!IMDb

However, eyewitnesses reported that the pilot of the plane had problems with the wind conditions. One of the witnesses of the accident said that the sound of the engine and the propellers drew his attention: “Everything stopped. I told my friend: this plane is going to fall. However, then the pilot tried again to pull the plane up, but it seemed that something went wrong again, at which point the pilot was unable to correct it.”

Another witness – a retired Coast Guard officer – also saw the accident. “It looked like the power went out or the engine failed,” he said. He added that he believed the plane was about to turn around to fly back to the airport, but then the wind picked up: at that moment, the wind took control of the plane and it crashed into the water. We wrote more about this here. Later, the widow of the star of Cobra 11, who was mourning her husband and daughters, spoke, showed a picture, and a video of the dramatic accident was also found.

Of course, the star of Cobra 11 was not the first star to die in flight.

The day the music died

On February 3, 1959, a heavy blow hit the American music industry, millions of fans mourned three great musicians at the same time. Buddy Holly boarded a four-seater plane with JR Richardson (The Big Bopper), as well as the already famous Ritchie Valens and pilot Roger Peterson to fly to Fargo, the location of their next performance in Minnesota.

Buddy HollyWikipedia

Buddy Holly later influenced bands and artists such as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead, Bruce Springsteen and Elvis Costello. The Big Bopper was a well-known radio host, later a songwriter and performer, and Ritchie Valens had a few hits: La bamba, Donna, Come On, Let’s Go. The latter was only 17 years old on the day of the tragedy, it is painful to think what kind of career could have been waiting for him – but Jiles Perry “JP” Richardson was also only 28 years old, and Buddy Holly was 22.

Wreckage of the small planeWikipedia

The concert in Clear Lake ended around midnight, and Holly, Valens and Richardson drove to the Mason City airport, packed their bags and boarded a red and white single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza. The pilot received permission from the control tower at around one o’clock in the night on February 3, 1959. They took off, but the plane only stayed in the air for a few minutes, crashing on the outskirts of Mason City in the middle of farm country. Holly, Valens, and Richardson were ejected from the plane upon impact, and Peterson’s body was trapped in the wreckage. All four died instantly, including the pilot – who was also only 21 years old.

The tragedy later became part of pop culture, it became known as “The Day the Music Died”, as Don McLean referred to in his 1971 song American Pie.

Carole Lombard

The life of the successful actress actually passed on a flip of a coin. After a fundraising trip, his company was scheduled to return to Los Angeles from Indiana by train, but Lombard wanted to get home faster and travel by plane. Her mother was afraid of flying, but the actress suggested they toss a coin: they agreed, and Lombard won, but tragically, she lost.

Carole Lombard’s life is on a flip IMDb

In the early morning hours of January 16, 1942, they boarded a plane to return to California. The plane stopped in Las Vegas for fuel, then crashed into a mountain at an altitude of 2,530 meters. All 22 people on board, including Lombard, his mother Winkler and 15 US Army soldiers, died instantly. Carole Lombard was 33 years old.

