a young doctor on mission tells us

A “hellish wind”, -60°C on average. In Antarctica there is a small haven of peace: the Franco-Italian Concordia station. Fanny Larcher settled down there for 13 months. She’s the doctor at the science base. Before isolating herself for 9 months of winter in a small group, Fanny had the chance, among others, to meet Thomas Pesquet.

High summer. The sun shines 24 hours a day and it’s “a little minus 32°C”, life is sweet this December at the Franco-Italian Concordia station, in the middle of Antarctica. “It’s good today”laughs Fanny Larcher, this doctor from Rennes who left for the South Pole for a 13-month mission. There’s not too much wind and the pressure is 643. It’s as if we were at 3668 meters above sea level.”

It’s been more than a month since she arrived on this scientific base cut off from the world. There are 41 living in Concordia at the moment but in a while, only the “Winterovers” will remain: 12 Franco-Italians who will isolate themselves from the outside world for 9 months. At the moment, the station is teeming. It must be prepared for the coming winter and prestigious visitors take the opportunity to spend a few days there…

“It’s the furthest place I’ve ever been. Including space where we ultimately stay quite close to the surface of the earth. Here, we are very, very far away, almost a thousand kilometers from the side of Antarctica. We have to get there already!” Thomas Pesquet Spationaute

Last week, the pole ambassadors Olivier Poivre d’Arvor and Thomas Pesquet shared the life of the resort for a few days. “They are incredible. It was good for them to come and see us, I think. In summer camp mode, far from the paparazzi and the journalists. They looked so normal in their Charentaises and with their merino outfits!”

Community life, in all simplicity on the base, the glacial landscape outside: “Here, I’m very disorientated and it’s not always easy to get disoriented.” laughs Thomas Pesquet in an improvised interview.

The famous French astronaut was able to share his experience in space. “We talked about technology, science and he told us lots of things that resonated with testimonies from winterers.“, describes Fanny Larcher.

“Unlike the ISS 🛰️, the Concordia base is a real village in summer (a little less in winter), says Thomas Pesquet in the post below. Similarities are nevertheless striking on how to survive in a hostile environment: Manage your energy well and recycle as much as possible to limit the impact on the environment, and logistics!”

There are no VIPs at Concordia. In any case, there is no free pass. “Everyone is in the same boatexplains Fanny Larcher. We all eat the same thing, at the same time. We’re all together, all the time.“The secret of the harmony that reigns in this station of the same name?”A simplicity, a social, cultural, professional mix.” All on an equal footing. “There are hiccups from time to time but the mix is ​​beautiful.”

Other essential elements: “Good communication and good exchanges.” As in all relationships, they are essential. And even more so when three languages ​​coexist in the group (French, Italian and English). “The slightest misunderstanding must be defused immediately for the survival of the base. Otherwise it can take on crazy proportions.”

Unlike their predecessors, the inhabitants of Concordia are not completely cut off from the world. They can communicate unlimitedly on Whatsapp but they only have 200 MB/day to go on the internet. “Afterwards it cuts off. You have to choose between putting a photo on Instagram, checking your emails or going to your online bank!” This doesn’t stop Fanny and other Winterovers from sharing their adventures on the networks.

She talks about life there and takes the opportunity to highlight her adventure companions, like Manon, the Brestoise glaciologist, Pierre, the head of the Technical Office, or even Julien, the electrician. It is also a way to talk about their work. Even to encourage vocations on the continent. There are all types of jobs and all types of profiles on Concordia.

And Brittany in all this? The Bretons are everywhere, OK. The polar institute is based in Brest, of course. “And we count double or triple“, declares Fanny Larcher. On the base, there are 5 Bretons at the moment. There are also a handful of Normans. Enough to gently bring back the regional rivalry. They will perhaps end up installing Mont Saint Michel in Antarctica …

In any case, on the health side, it is Brittany that is watching. The Gwenn ha From the throne at the entrance to Concordia Hospital. A Breton doctor AND nurse will see you.

Manon, Thomas, Jessica (Switzerland), Fanny and Olivier Poivre d’Arvor. Brittany in force at the South Pole. • © Fanny Larcher

Fanny Larcher and the Gwenn ha Du in the middle of Antarctica • © Pascal Charieau

The second raid of the year has just left Concordia. “It’s a tractor caterpillar that brings 200 tons of materialexplains Fanny Larcher. With fuel, medicine, food. The caterpillar travels 10-12 days from Cap Prud’homme to Concordia.“

The next and last raid is mid-January. “We must complete the medication inventory quickly in order to order urgently missing items..” With Solenn, the base nurse for the summer, they spend her days doing this. Solenn also passes on her experience of the base, her knowledge. After her departure, Fanny will be alone at the helm.

Solenn, nurse on base taking inventory of medications. • © Fanny Larcher

200 tons of goods are delivered by this raid. • © Fanny Larcher

Concordia Station is Antarctica’s only binational station. The first deep glacial drilling took place there in 1977. 3,260 meters of ice were extracted thanks to the European EPICA program. This allowed scientists to trace climate history back more than 800,000 years. They aim to go back 1.5 million years.