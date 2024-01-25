A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş

#young #man #Mureș #missing #years #street #gendarmes #Argeş

A 25-year-old man from Mureş County, reported missing by his family for nine years, was found on a street in Câmpulung by a gendarme patrol from Argeş who wanted to take him off the streets against the backdrop of extremely high temperatures low. At the end of the shift, the gendarmes took the man home, in Mures, reports News.ro.

JandarmFoto: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com

The 25-year-old, who seemed homeless, was noticed by the gendarmes on a street in Câmpulung and they decided not to let him out on the street.

After ID’ing him, they checked the database and found that he had been missing for about nine years.

“After drawing up the specific documents, the gendarmes take him to the Câmpulung Municipal Hospital for the assessment of his health, then let him spend the night at a center for homeless people. But, upon leaving the shift, the thought that Mădălin is far from home and does not have the financial means to get there does not let the four gendarmes rest”, said the colleagues of the four gendarmes who were part of the patrol that found him man.

Finally, three of the four gendarmes accompanied the young man to his family in Târnăveni, Mureş.

Also Read:  Failure for the A8 "Union" Motorway? "PNRR milestone missed", accuses Pro Infrastructure

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The union of civilian employees at the Valcartier base ready for a long strike
The union of civilian employees at the Valcartier base ready for a long strike
Posted on
A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş
A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş
Posted on
Two fans expelled from the stadium during the League Cup semi-final
Two fans expelled from the stadium during the League Cup semi-final
Posted on
Yoshua Bengio named Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery
Yoshua Bengio named Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News