A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş

A 25-year-old man from Mureş County, reported missing by his family for nine years, was found on a street in Câmpulung by a gendarme patrol from Argeş who wanted to take him off the streets against the backdrop of extremely high temperatures low. At the end of the shift, the gendarmes took the man home, in Mures, reports News.ro.

The 25-year-old, who seemed homeless, was noticed by the gendarmes on a street in Câmpulung and they decided not to let him out on the street.

After ID’ing him, they checked the database and found that he had been missing for about nine years.

“After drawing up the specific documents, the gendarmes take him to the Câmpulung Municipal Hospital for the assessment of his health, then let him spend the night at a center for homeless people. But, upon leaving the shift, the thought that Mădălin is far from home and does not have the financial means to get there does not let the four gendarmes rest”, said the colleagues of the four gendarmes who were part of the patrol that found him man.

Finally, three of the four gendarmes accompanied the young man to his family in Târnăveni, Mureş.