A young man from Satu Mare was detained for murder. The act took place on Christmas night, and the suspect called 112

A 26-year-old man was detained by the police in Satu Mare, being suspected of committing the crime of murder.

It was the man who called 112 and waited for the police to arrive at the scene of the crime.

According to the data provided by the officials of the Satu Mare County Police, the crime took place on the night of Sunday to Monday, at a farm located in the municipality of Satu Mare. Around 2:00 a.m., a man called 112 and reported the death of a 49-year-old man.

“The police officers who arrived at the scene found that the reported aspects are confirmed. The person suspected of committing the act, a 26-year-old man, would have called the emergency number 112 and would have been present at the scene, when the policemen arrived”, informs the Satu Mare County Police Inspectorate.

The 26-year-old man was detained for 24 hours. The case was taken over by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Satu Mare Court, which investigates the commission of the crime of murder.

Source: News.ro

Publication date: 25-12-2023 14:16

