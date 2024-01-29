A3P Biomedical: Groundbreaking North American Stockholm3 study presented at ASCO-GU

#A3P #Biomedical #Groundbreaking #North #American #Stockholm3 #study #presented #ASCOGU

“The study confirmed that Stockholm3 has equivalent sensitivity and radically improved specificity compared to PSA,” said Dr. Eggener in his speech.

Stockholm3, which combines plasma proteins, a polygenetic risk assessment and clinical variables, has been developed by researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm. Over 90,000 men have been included in clinical studies and the test is used in clinical practice in several European countries. The SEPTA study was conducted at 17 centers in the United States and Canada and is the first prostate cancer study in which the majority are from historically underrepresented minorities. Of the 2,129 men included in the study, 1,160 were either of Asian, African or Hispanic descent.

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer for American men. In 2024, it is estimated that 300,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 35,000 will die of the disease in the United States (1). Early detection and reduction of overdiagnosis are essential for successful treatment, reduced mortality and better use of healthcare resources.

“Stockholm3 can have a significant impact on the risk stratification of prostate cancer in the multicultural American population, while minimizing overdiagnosis and treatment of harmless cancers. This, in turn, can lead to a change in current practices for prostate cancer diagnostics,” says David Rosén, A3P Biomedicals CEO

(1) Siegel RL, Giaquinto AN, Jemal A. Cancer statistics, 2024. CA Cancer J Clin. 2024 Jan-Feb; 74(1):12-49. doi: 10.3322/caac.21820. Epub 2024 Jan 17. PMID: 38230766.

Link to the SEPTA study: https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/230554

The American Society of Oncology – Genitourinary Cancer Symposium presents the latest cutting-edge science, multidisciplinary expertise, and evidence-based practices in cancer care. The symposium took place from 25 to 27 January 2024 in San Francisco, USA.

Scott Eggener, MD

Professor of Surgery and Radiology, Vice Chair of Urology, Director of the High-Risk and Advanced Prostate Cancer Clinic, University of Chicago

Dr. Scott Eggener is a urologic oncologist with extensive clinical and research expertise in prostate cancer and is co-director of the UChicago Medicine High-Risk and Advanced Prostate Cancer Clinic (UCHAP), a clinic that offers specialized care for men at high risk of developing prostate cancer and those who already have advanced disease.

His research, which has resulted in over 300 publications, focuses exclusively on urological cancers and is primarily aimed at improving the screening, imaging and treatment of men with prostate cancer. Dr. Eggener has served as an editor for four medical journals, serves on the board of the International Volunteers in Urology, and has chaired or participated in several ASCO/AUA/NCCN guidelines panels in cancer.

About Stockholm3

Stockholm3 is a blood test that combines protein biomarkers, genetic biomarkers and clinical data in a proprietary algorithm to predict the risk of aggressive prostate cancer at an early stage. In clinical practice, Stockholm3 finds 100 percent more aggressive prostate cancers and reduces the number of unnecessary biopsies by 50 percent compared to current practice with PSA (1).

Stockholm3 has been evaluated in clinical studies with more than 90,000 men. Data from a randomized trial with 12,750 men, was published in The Lancet Oncology in 2021. The study was also awarded the European Association of Urology (EAU) “Prostate Cancer Research Award 2022”. Several additional studies have been published in highly regarded journals, including an earlier study of 58,000 men published in The Lancet Oncology in 2015 (1).

Based on robust peer-reviewed clinical data, leading Nordic healthcare providers have replaced PSA with Stockholm3. Region Värmland in Sweden has introduced organized prostate cancer testing using Stockholm3 for men in the 50-75 age group, who can take part in a more accurate test with increased sensitivity and specificity. Care providers can simultaneously reduce direct costs by 17 to 28 percent (1).

