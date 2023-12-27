Aad van Toor adds new chapters to his autobiography: ‘I don’t want to withhold this from the fans’ | Show

Aad van Toor, better known as acrobat Adriaan, will release a new edition of his autobiography Tired, I can do a somersault in early 2024. which he wrote seven years ago. It will be a hardcover version of the book, in which he shares memories about the roughly half century that he was on stage as an acrobat and starred in TV series.

The book has sold almost 6,000 copies to date. “I increasingly received complaints that the cover was too soft,” laughs Van Toor (81), who formed the famous duo Bassie and Adriaan with his brother Bas. “Once you read the 500 pages, it looks like a rag. And many people think that’s a shame, they want to be able to keep it neatly in the cupboard.”

That is why, in addition to the paperback, Aad is now also publishing a ‘keep version’ with a hard cover. He is also considering possibly adding some additional chapters to the book. “So much has happened in the past seven years that I can tell you a lot about,” he says. “I wouldn’t want to deprive the fans of that.”

Age

He may also want to share more thoughts with his fans about growing older. “I don’t have many problems with growing older in itself,” he says. “But I find it difficult that you see the world around you dying. We are losing more and more old friends. It’s part of my age. But I can’t really get used to that process yet.’

Also Read:  Top 2000 also has many regional variants: 'Real tradition'

It is not yet clear when exactly the new version will be released. AvroTros will broadcast the documentary A treasure of memories on January 7 at 6:10 PM, about the life and career of Aad and Bas van Toor. Bassie also published a book in 2017, entitled Allememaggies.

