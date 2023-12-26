Aad van Toor is considering making a new version of his biography | Book & Culture

#Aad #van #Toor #making #version #biography #Book #Culture

Dec 26, 2023 at 5:08 PM Update: an hour ago

Aad van Toor is considering adding new chapters to his autobiography Tired, I can do a somersault!. The book was published seven years ago and now has a hard cover, with the former acrobat possibly wanting to add something about the last few years.

“So much has happened in the past seven years that I can tell you a lot about,” says the now 81-year-old acrobat, better known as Adriaan. “I wouldn’t want to deprive the fans of that.”

Van Toor may also want to share more thoughts with his fans about growing older. “I don’t have many problems with growing older itself,” he says. “But I find it difficult that you see the world around you dying. We are losing more and more old friends. It’s part of my age. But I can’t get used to that process yet.”

In Tired, I can do a somersault! Van Toor shares memories of the half century that he was on stage as an acrobat and played in TV series with his brother Bas.

Bas and Aad van Toor last performed as Bassie & Adriaan in 2003. Aad van Toor was seriously ill at the time, but he recovered. He now lives in Spain. Bas van Toor continued to perform solo for years, until he had to stop in 2018 due to health problems. He suffers from an autoimmune disease and can no longer speak or move properly.

