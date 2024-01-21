Abandoned match between RWDM and Eupen will be played behind closed doors at a later date (Football)

#Abandoned #match #RWDM #Eupen #played #closed #doors #date #Football

The match between RWDM and Eupen seemed to end 0-1 after a goal by Renaud Emond just before the hour mark. Not to the liking of the home fans, who were already vomiting on Saturday about the lack of fire in the team. As a result, they stopped the match about five minutes before the end by throwing smoke bombs on the field. The match was resumed for a while, but eventually referee Nathan Verboomen stopped the match permanently. The match would be played behind closed doors on Monday or Tuesday.

On Saturday, the RWDM players were visited by a group of dissatisfied supporters. It was no longer possible to continue playing in such a way. Whether it was the surprise visit remains to be seen, but in the opening quarter the Molenbeek players were Eupen’s superior. Carlos Alberto was sent into the depth early in the match, but the Brazilian’s shot went wide. Ilay Camara almost forced Gabriel Slonina to handball outside the penalty area shortly before the opening fifteen minutes. It wasn’t all that eye-catching, but we saw the Molenbeek residents moving again. Pierre Dwomoh who makes meters with the ball at his feet, Makhtar Gueye who starts looking for that reference opportunity early on. It has been a long time since we saw RWDM take control again so early.

Of course, we still had to pay attention to KAS Eupen, where Isaac Nuhu can also make the necessary meters on his left flank at a reasonable speed. After twenty minutes, Gary Magnée blasted his cross over, and moments later the Ghanaian forced a free kick after Florian Le Joncour had blocked it incorrectly. However, Jérôme Déom kicked the free kick into Théo Defourny’s side netting.

Dwomoh restricts the Eupen players. Photo: BELGA

There were not many chances in the first half. We can largely attribute the fact that Eupen hardly got a chance to play to the contribution of Mamadou Sarr. The eighteen-year-old defender, who came over on loan from sister club Lyon a few days ago, immediately showed added value with his technique and strength. And this despite a strong Isaac Nuhu, who caused danger not only on his favorite left flank but also elsewhere.

Phoenix knocks Eagle

The second half did not start like the first: this time it was Eupen who spoke the first word. The East Cantoners provoked a few free kicks – which even earned starting debutant Philipe Sampaio a yellow card – but not a single attempt went in. Isaac Nuhu then quickly went down the right flank, but the Ghanaian was flagged for offside.

On the other side, Carlos Alberto’s heading opportunity went wrong. Eupen was quickly on the other side: Magnée crossed on the left after a good run, Magnée forced Defourny to make a save. It was only a reprieve for the Molenbeek residents, because with the subsequent corner Renaud Emond gave the visitors the lead. The phoenix’s goal was a serious blow for the Eagle boys, who were close to 1-0 for a long time despite a lack of concrete opportunities.

Emond was accurate for Eupen. Photo: BELGA

RWDM immediately went looking for the equalizer, but in the 67th minute the score was 0-2. Nuhu pushed back after yet another good run, only a save from Defourny could save the Molenbeek team from the final death blow. A few minutes later, Defourny was also ready for Magnée’s shot.

Fifteen minutes before the end, Cláudio Caçapa threw in the long-term injured Junior Marsoni Sambu Mansoni alongside Florent Sanchez. ‘Caçapa, démission’, the supporters sang, while Defourny saved attempts from Alfred Finnbogason and man of the match Nuhu. The same Defourny had to mediate a little later when the supporters threw smoke bombs at the field. The match was stopped. While waiting for the verdict, John Textor was cursed by the L’Ecluse stand and the name of ex-chairman Thierry Dailly was chanted.

Dissatisfied RWDM fans. Photo: BELGA

The players came out again at 9:20 PM. After jumping up and down a few times, football started again. Not for long, because a new smoke bomb was immediately thrown onto the field. Referee Nathan Verboomen stopped the match again, this time permanently.

"Reaction Théo Defourny · Goalkeeper RWDM"

{

“heading”: {

"Het gevoel dat overheerst is schaamte"

“type”: “inline_title_1”

}

},

{

"Het gevoel dat overheerst is ontgoocheling, schaamte zelfs. Dat het zo moest eindigen… De supporters hadden aangekondigd dat ze de wedstrijd zouden aankondigen, en dat hebben ze effectief gedaan. Jammer", aldus de 31-jarige doelman. "Er was nog genoeg tijd om de wedstrijd naar ons toe te trekken, zo'n dingen gebeuren vaak genoeg in het voetbal. Je weet nooit wat er nog kan gebeuren. Maar dat hebben we vandaag jammer genoeg niet meer kunnen doen."

},

{

"We hadden nochtans getoond dat we de boodschap van de fans begrepen hadden. Ze wilden het vuur in ons weer doen branden, ik denk dat iedereen de video's wel gezien heeft. De wil om het goed te doen was wel degelijk aanwezig, dat was alvast positief. We misten gewoon dat doelpuntje, die actie die het verschil maakt. Dat doelpunt van Eupen heeft er evenwel stevig ingehakt."

},

{

"We moeten hieruit leren, ook als club. Door in de spiegel te kijken en te groeien. Maar anderzijds zijn we natuurlijk nog lang niet dood. We hebben nog voldoende wedstrijden om uit dit dal te kruipen, ook in de play-offs. We zijn niet alleen, er zijn nog teams rondom ons."

}

]

}

More than an hour after the final whistle, the Molenbeek residents came with the news that the match will be played behind closed doors on Monday or Tuesday. Opponent Eupen would have already been informed of this.

DIGEST

RWDM: Defourny, Le Joncour, Sampaio (75′ Marsoni), Sarr, Abner, Dwomoh (75′ Sanchez), Queen Adelaide (82′ Gese), Camara, Carlos Alberto (69′ Mboup), Biron (81′ Mercier) , Gueye

Slonina, Filin (83′ Kral), Pálsson, Paeshuyse, Davidson, Lambert (70′ Baye), Möhwald, Magnée, Deom (64′ Keita), Emond (64′ Finnbogason), Nuhu (83′ Charles-Cook)

Goals: 58′ Emond 0-1

Yellow cards: 23′ Le Joncour, 36′ Lambert, 49′ Sampaio

Red cards: none