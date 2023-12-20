Abandoned school and gym. The Municipality will ask for damages

#Abandoned #school #gym #Municipality #damages

Once the contracts have been terminated, we move towards legal disputes with the companies that did not build the gym in via Ionio and the elementary school in via Panoramica. After years of waiting, discussions with companies and abandoned construction sites, the Angelini council has cut existing contracts.

The case of the school in Via Panoramica is emblematic. On 9 December 2019, the then Tosi administration signed the contract with the group of companies headed by Edil Legno di Francavilla. The value of the contract was 2.3 million euros. Panoramica was supposed to be a cutting-edge school, born from a design competition in which professionals from a good part of the country had participated. Construction began in February 2020: it was supposed to finish in June 2021. However, work went slowly, stopping for long periods. The council also visited Francavilla, but the work never took off. We proceeded with variations to the project, but to date the school does not exist and the works carried out represent just 16% of the building as a whole, as the municipal technicians found. Time is up and the Angelini council has said enough. the contract has been terminated. In about twenty days the municipal technicians will carry out an inspection of the abandoned construction site and the administration will formally take possession of the construction site areas. The credit institution where the guarantee was deposited by the company will be contacted, to regain possession of 522 thousand euros paid in the past. At a later stage the council will have to decide how to continue with the work and the timing of the dispute to ask for damages.

Same process for the gym in via Ionio, also abandoned with just over 30% of the work completed. The company GC Appalti srl was supposed to carry out the work. The deadline for the completion of the works has long passed and there is no trace of the gym. The Municipality is now terminating the contract and will try to recover the money from the guarantee, deposited in a bank based in Bucharest, Romania. The goal is to get back 123 thousand euros. Then will come the time of legal disputes and the search for a new company to finish the work.

Andrea Oliva