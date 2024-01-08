abandonment of Russian grain should be assessed at the EU level / Article

Latvia alone will most likely not take such a step, rather encouraging the entire European Union to take a common position.

The responsible ministries are currently tasked with gathering data on how much grain enters Latvia, whether among them could be grain taken from the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as what losses such a decision would bring to the Latvian economy and the transit industry.

“We are also still committed together with other European Union countries to supply food to African countries, from which the Southern European countries currently have a fairly large influx of migration,” stated Prime Minister Evika Siliņa (“New Unity”).

On the other hand, Economy Minister Viktors Valainis (Union of Greens and Farmers) said: “If we do it only on a local scale and consider that the matter is done, it will not achieve any strategic goals. Therefore, it must be done jointly by the entire European Union.”

CONTEXT:

According to the data of the Ministry of Agriculture, Latvia is currently the second largest importer of Russian agricultural and food products in the European Union after Spain. A large part of these goods consists of cereals.

There have also been discussions in Latvia about whether the transportation of Russian grain cargoes in transit to third countries should also be prohibited, so that Latvia is not part of this chain in any way, because there is a risk that some of the grain may also be the so-called bloody grain stolen from Ukraine . However, there is no certainty whether the European Union would be ready for a transit ban as well.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, several rounds of sanctions have been introduced against it. While exports of goods subject to sanctions to Russia are roaring, volumes have grown rapidly to countries that continue to trade with Russia. This has raised concerns about the circumvention of sanctions, which the European Commission hopes to limit with new measures.

After it became known that almost 400,000 tons of food grains were imported into Latvia from Russia in the first 11 months of 2023, Latvia urged the European Union to ban Russian grain imports.

