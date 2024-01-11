Abarth 600: sporty, yes, but electric

#Abarth #sporty #electric

DESIGNED FOR PERFORMANCE – Con 240 CV delivered by its electric motor, the Abarth 600 It will be Scorpio’s most powerful road car ever. The compact crossover, derived from the Fiat 600, will be born from the collaboration between Abarth and Stellantis Motorsport who have modified the platform eCMP to create the sports version Perfo-eCMP. The engineers and test drivers have analysed, perfected and fine-tuned every technological element, giving the sports b-suv a motor high performance and suspensions with specific calibration to guarantee greater handling, dynamism and stability, as well as cornering precision and racing handling.

POWER AND CONTROL – To guarantee adequate performance there is also the self-locking differential, specially developed for an electric drive. As mentioned, the latter provides 240 HP, 84 more than the electric variant of the Fiat 600. To manage the additional power, theAbarth 600 is equipped with a braking system specific, composed of larger brake discs and disc surfaces to improve heat dissipation and wear resistance. Also new tyres, which allow you to improve grip without compromising autonomy: their compound is softer in the external area and stiffer in the central area, in this way they can have greater grip when cornering and improve autonomy. A polyurethane insert guarantees a 20% reduction in perceived noise.

SPORTS SEATS – In the cockpit of theAbarth 600, sports seats are not intended to detract from comfort. They are made with 4 different paddings, to optimally support each area of ​​the body, and have an enveloping shape that contains curves and reinforces lateral support. Further details of the new Abarth model, which could arrive on the market already during the 2024will arrive in the next few weeks.

Also Read:  Small entrepreneurs will come under the microscope of the tax office. The tax office will check every company Electronic invoices, National e-Invoice System, KSeF

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Former Israeli Intelligence Chief Mocks IDF: LOST Against Hamas, Urges to Resign Before Falling Down and Embarrassed – Tribunnews
Former Israeli Intelligence Chief Mocks IDF: LOST Against Hamas, Urges to Resign Before Falling Down and Embarrassed – Tribunnews
Posted on
Abarth 600: sporty, yes, but electric
Abarth 600: sporty, yes, but electric
Posted on
How hot is the sun’s temperature?
How hot is the sun’s temperature?
Posted on
After the fall of a concrete beam…a complete closure of the Kamal Amer axis in Giza (details)
After the fall of a concrete beam…a complete closure of the Kamal Amer axis in Giza (details)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News