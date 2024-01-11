Abarth 600: sporty, yes, but electric

#Abarth #sporty #electric

DESIGNED FOR PERFORMANCE – Con 240 CV delivered by its electric motor, the Abarth 600 It will be Scorpio’s most powerful road car ever. The compact crossover, derived from the Fiat 600, will be born from the collaboration between Abarth and Stellantis Motorsport who have modified the platform eCMP to create the sports version Perfo-eCMP. The engineers and test drivers have analysed, perfected and fine-tuned every technological element, giving the sports b-suv a motor high performance and suspensions with specific calibration to guarantee greater handling, dynamism and stability, as well as cornering precision and racing handling.

POWER AND CONTROL – To guarantee adequate performance there is also the self-locking differential, specially developed for an electric drive. As mentioned, the latter provides 240 HP, 84 more than the electric variant of the Fiat 600. To manage the additional power, theAbarth 600 is equipped with a braking system specific, composed of larger brake discs and disc surfaces to improve heat dissipation and wear resistance. Also new tyres, which allow you to improve grip without compromising autonomy: their compound is softer in the external area and stiffer in the central area, in this way they can have greater grip when cornering and improve autonomy. A polyurethane insert guarantees a 20% reduction in perceived noise.

SPORTS SEATS – In the cockpit of theAbarth 600, sports seats are not intended to detract from comfort. They are made with 4 different paddings, to optimally support each area of ​​the body, and have an enveloping shape that contains curves and reinforces lateral support. Further details of the new Abarth model, which could arrive on the market already during the 2024will arrive in the next few weeks.