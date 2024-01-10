Abdeljalil: 43 cities will be connected to the rail network by 2040

#Abdeljalil #cities #connected #rail #network

Tangier-Ville TGV station. Credit: The Desk

The Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Adeljalil, reviewed, Tuesday in the House of Advisors Rabat, the efforts of the National Railway Office (ONCF) aimed at strengthening rail transport between cities and towns. airports in the Kingdom, and to improve the quality of services linked to passenger comfort both in the trains and on board the trains.

In response to a question during the session of oral questions in the House of Advisors presented by the socialist-opposition Ittihadie group on “Strengthening rail transport between cities and airports in the Kingdom”, Abdeljalil said that the ONCF provides its customers with 38 trains per day in both directions with a frequency of one train per hour, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the access linking Rabat and Mohammed V international airport and Casablanca station. port, which is connected to the national network.

With the aim of strengthening the rail connection between the Kingdom’s cities and airports, the Office carried out a structuring prospective study for the extension of the rail network called “Rail Plan 2040” which resulted in the establishment of a plan to build 1,300 km of new high-speed rail lines, he stressed.

The plan, he continued, also aims to establish 3,800 km of new conventional railway lines to connect 43 cities instead of 23 currently and ensure the transport of 87% of the national population instead of 51% currently while ensuring the connection of 12 ports (including 6 currently) as well as 15 international airports instead of the current Mohammed V airport.

As part of the project to build the high-speed train (TGV) between Kenitra and Marrakech via Rabat and Casablanca, as well as the construction of the regional rail network both in Casablanca and Rabat, the minister indicated that the Mohammed International Airport V – Casablanca and Rabat-Salé airport will be connected to the rail network with greater frequency.

Abdeljalil also stressed that the realization of these projects requires significant financial allocations and combined efforts of all parties in order to find appropriate solutions to ensure their financing, noting that the National Airports Office (ONDA) works together in collaboration local authorities in order to improve public transport services, particularly shuttle buses, taxis and tourist transport vehicles to connect airports with neighboring urban areas.

