Abdicates the throne II. Queen Margaret of Denmark

The monarch announced the move in his New Year’s speech.

II. Margit will formally abdicate on January 14. Then it will be 52 years since he ascended the throne – reports the BBC.

The 83-year-old queen, who ascended the throne in 1972, II. After the death of the British Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, she was the European monarch who had been on the throne for the longest time.

"In 14 days I will have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such long time does not pass without a trace for any human being – not even me! Time goes on, and the "diseases" increase. You no longer cope with the same things as you once could. In February this year I underwent…"

II. Margit underwent successful back surgery in February 2023.

“Of course, the operation raised thoughts about the future, namely whether the time has come to hand over the responsibility to the next generation,” said II. Margaret.

“I have decided that now is the right time. On January 14, 2024, 52 years after succeeding my beloved father to the throne, I will abdicate as Queen of Denmark,” she said.

The new king of Denmark will be his son, Crown Prince Frederick.