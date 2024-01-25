Abol and Rubin each had an assist in the Swedish championship games

#Abol #Rubin #assist #Swedish #championship #games

“Rogle” of Engelholm, represented by Abola, lost 1:2 (1:0, 0:1, 0:0, 0:1) to Jönköping HV71 in overtime. In the 13th minute, Abols successfully passed to Anton Bengtsonan to score the first goal of the match.

The forward spent 20 minutes and 16 seconds on the ice, scoring twice, using one power play, blocking one shot, and winning five of 21 shots.

“MoDo”, represented by Rubina, lost 1:2 (1:1, 0:0, 0:1) to “Timra” on the road. Rubin successfully passed to Riley Woods, who opened the score in the 45th second.

The defender scored twice in 18 minutes and 14 seconds on the field, used one power play and ended the game with a +/- indicator of +1.

In one more match, Schellefteo AIK, represented by striker Mārtiņas Dzierkals, beat “Orebro” in the penalty shootout with 2:3 (0:2, 1:0, 1:0, 0:0, 0:1) at home.

Dzierkals was on the ice for 15 minutes and six seconds in this fight, using one power play and ending the game with a +/- of -1. He missed a layup in the fourth, which was the last of the game.

AIK ranks fourth in the tournament table with 62 points in 36 games, “Rogle” ranks tenth with 47 points in 37 matches, and “MoDo” ranks 11th in the 14-team championship with 45 points in 36 matches.

Last season, Vekshe “Lakers” became the champions, which defeated Schellefteo AIK 4-1 in the final series.