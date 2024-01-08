Abola “Rögle” returns to the elimination battle zone, Daniel Bērziņas has the tenth point of the season – Hockey – Sportacentrs.com

The striker, who scored 20 (12+8) points in a total of 32 games this season, also had a +1 efficiency in the 16 minutes he played tonight.

Collecting 42 points in 32 games, “Rögle” regained its place in the relegation battle zone, rising to ninth position. Three of the five lower teams – “MoDo” of defender Kristians Rubins Ärnsköldsvik, “Redhawks” of Malmö and “Örebro” – are within two points.

In the second highest league of the Czech Republic, Daniels Bērzins (he scored ten (4+6) points in 25 games) during the 21 and a half minutes he spent on the ice, made an effective pass, scored once and won 19 out of 29 shots, for the runner-up Vsetina “Robe” away with 1:5 capitulating in front of “Frýdek-Místek” at the bottom of the standings.

The leader “Poruba”, which has accumulated 20 more points, was left empty-handed (0:2) against one of the other weakest teams, Znojmo “Orli”. Striker Frank Razgal (33; 9+16) scored once in the 15:13 minutes played.

Defender Patriks Ozols (33; 2+8) made one shot in less than 15 minutes of play, as the goalkeeper saved, as Jihlava “Dukla” beat the backup team of Pardubice “Dynamo” 3:2 in the bullpen.

More Interesting News