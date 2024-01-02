About 30,000 people reached the UK through the English Channel last year. migrants

#people #reached #English #Channel #year #migrants

They decreased by more than a third during the year.

But the 29,437 people who arrived illegally on England’s south-east coast is still the second-highest number for a year since 2018, when officials began publishing the figures.

The perilous journey through one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes has become a major political issue for Britain’s Conservative government, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year vowing to “stop the boats”.

One of the five key promises he made in 2023 – to reduce the persistently high number of migrant arrivals – could haunt the Tory leader as he tries to win a general election likely this year.

Last month, Sunak said there was no “firm date” when he would follow through on his promise.

It is noted that last year 36 percent the number of small boat arrivals has decreased compared to 2022, when a record 45,000 migrants made the journey.

R. Sunak’s government claims that 480 million a £552.8 million deal with France to step up efforts to stop migrants is beginning to bear fruit, and emergency return deals have been struck with countries such as Albania.

But Labour, the main opposition party which has held a double-digit lead in the polls for nearly 15 months of Mr Sunak’s time in power, says Mr Sunak has failed to deliver on his promise and his immigration policy is chaotic.

The practice is called unreasonable

The Conservatives hoped to deter people from crossing the Channel by barring all undocumented migrants from claiming asylum and sending some to Rwanda.

But the policy has stalled after the UK Supreme Court ruled that their deportation to the East African country was illegal under international law.

Voyages across the English Channel in inflatable boats, which are often overloaded and unseaworthy, have repeatedly claimed lives.

At least 27 people drowned after one boat overturned in November 2021.

The UK government is also under pressure to reduce the record number of immigrants through pre-approved arrivals, estimated to be 672,000 in the year to June 2023. more than those who left.

The figures are at odds with promises by the Tories – in power since 2010 – to reduce overall migration to Britain after Brexit.

Last year, ministers announced a range of measures aimed at reducing annual arrivals by 300,000, including banning almost all foreign students from bringing family members.

The change came into effect on Monday, with Home Secretary James Cleverly calling the previous practice of allowing dependents to accompany overseas students unjustified.

He added that under the new rules, “migration will rapidly decrease by tens of thousands and contribute to our overall strategy to prevent 300,000 people to come to the UK’.

