‘About Dry Grasses’ is a masterpiece about the complexity of life

#Dry #Grasses #masterpiece #complexity #life

About Dry Grasses

Regie: Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Met Deniz Celiloglu, Merve Dizdar, Musab Ekici

★★★★★

Ronald Rovers20 december 2023, 17:24

Even though About Dry Grasses is set in a remote village in Turkey, this is still a hyper-current film. Hopefully the length of this review will do justice to the film’s wonderful complexity.

To make his point – although it must be said right away that the film does not make just one point, but rather offers a kaleidoscopic view of the ‘human condition’ – Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan takes on just about the most thorny subject you can. conceive: a relationship between an adult and a child. The adult is school teacher Samet, a complaining, manipulative man. But also a man with insights and probably also a sweet man in some way.

Need for escape



The child is fourteen-year-old Sevim. A girl who clearly feels something for her teacher, in the way a fourteen-year-old might feel: because the teacher is a window on the world, a view on something bigger, on another, unknown life. He recognizes her need for escape, Samet has also wanted to leave the village for a long time.

He just isn’t able to take that step and that frustrates him. In his smallness he sometimes lashes out at the people around him. To be clear: the film has nothing to do with pedophilia. Just mentioning that word does an injustice to the film.

To name things at all means to reduce something in reality. As soon as the bond between Sevim and Samet has to be named, as soon as a story has to be made of it, as it were, the misplaced simplifications appear.

Pretty much the simplifications that you see being made every day at talk show tables on TV, but also necessarily in serious journalism, because we simply try to understand reality through those words. About Dry Grasses is, among other things, about the downside of this.

The people are like hard grass



But that is certainly not the only thing happening here. Bilge Ceylan views the world more philosophically. He does not think and film in terms of ‘subjects’. Like almost all his previous films, About Dry Grasses provides a loom of ideas.

The many conversations in the film are treatises in themselves if you are sensitive to subtext: what people are really saying while they are saying something else. These conversations are about power, whether or not to fight for your principles, freedom, the Turkish school system, creativity and much more. Above all, it is a film about desire.

This also means that characters are complex individuals, with conflicting ideas and feelings. A person can be sympathetic and unsympathetic at the same time. Life here is hard, the landscape barren. Hence the title. The people are like hard grass, weathered by a life of snow and wind. In short: a masterful film.