About wild plants and their connoisseur E. Medeina, who leads excursions in winter: “Tree bark is food for hunger” | Life

Having started her professional path as an event organizer and director, the interviewee worked for a time in a pharmaceutical company, then gradually realized that plants were her path.

Thus, the mother of three children, despite having no family support, decided to change her profession at the age of 35: she obtained the qualification of green design engineer, defended her master’s studies in environmental organization, joined the dendrological society, and finally began to lead tours and teach others.

She herself says that the advice she received from her grandmother and neighbors during her childhood contributed a lot to this.

– An excursion about wild plants, which would be extremely useful in times of famine or war, seems more like entertainment today, but in a moment of famine, they would be useful to many.

– I remember some time after COVID, a kind of self-protection mechanism was activated for some people at that time and they became very interested in my guided tours. As the war progressed, it was also winter in Ukraine, people asked questions about what they could eat in the forest, so the excursions I led increased.

Photo by E.Meideinas/Žalčialunkis uogos

– The important point is to know what grows around us, what you can taste and what you can’t. There are also poisonous plants in nature: yarrow, wolfberry, etc.

– Still, plants need to be known, just like mushrooms. If you have even the slightest doubt, don’t eat it. You shouldn’t act like one of my friends: she sends a picture and asks what she just ate here in the forest… So far she is doing well (laughs).

When tasting a plant for the first time, you would need a very small amount of it. It is important to check whether you are allergic to it: whether you stop drinking or choke after tasting it.

