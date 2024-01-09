Aboutaleb will step down as mayor of Rotterdam after fifteen years | Domestic

#Aboutaleb #step #mayor #Rotterdam #fifteen #years #Domestic

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb will step down as mayor of Rotterdam during the course of this year. After more than fifteen years, he thinks it is time to make way for someone else. He has been mayor of the city since 2009.

Aboutaleb started his third term in 2021. Such a term lasts six years. So he will not complete his term.

Aboutaleb (62) says he has thought carefully about this moment. “The city council and the council are now almost halfway through their mandate and are well established in managing the city,” the mayor said in a press release. “This chosen moment also offers sufficient space to appoint a new mayor before the next municipal elections.”

Exactly when he will stop has yet to be determined. “Until the moment when the termination of my appointment is final, I will continue to fulfill my duties as mayor with undiminished commitment,” Aboutaleb promises.

With his fifteen years as mayor of Rotterdam, he is one of the longest-serving mayors in the Netherlands. Only nine of the 342 mayors in our country have been in office longer than Aboutaleb.

Aboutaleb has not said what he will do after retiring as mayor. The PvdA member was an alderman in Amsterdam from 2004 to 2007. From 2007 to 2008 he was State Secretary for Social Affairs and Employment.