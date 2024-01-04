Abrams is no longer the king of battle: assessed the weapons and tactics used by Ukraine and Russia | Business

#Abrams #longer #king #battle #assessed #weapons #tactics #Ukraine #Russia #Business

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

December 21 last year. Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said at a press conference that during the war, Ukraine destroyed 2,900 of the 3,700 Shahed-136/131 unmanned drones launched by Russia, which were directed against targets on Ukrainian territory.

So 78% was taken over. of all Russian drone attacks.

According to the Air Force of Ukraine, in the last month, December, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 450 of 513 Shahed-136/131 drones launched by Russia, giving the Ukrainians a hit percentage of as high as 88.

This shows that Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defense has covered most of the country’s territory very well.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$