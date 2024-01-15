Abreu Advogados reinforces team with the integration of three new elements – Human Resources

#Abreu #Advogados #reinforces #team #integration #elements #Human #Resources

Abreu Advogados integrated three new elements in the area of ​​Urban Planning and Spatial Planning, Public and Environment. Ana Rodrigues de Almeida, contract partner, Laëtitia Ferro Rodrigues, senior associate, and Tiago Salgueiro Mendes, senior associate, reinforce the company’s commitment to the team’s experience and the diversity of services available.

Ana Rodrigues de Almeida has a degree in Law from the Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and the Universidad Complutense de Madrid, in 2004, and a master’s degree in Administrative Law from the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon. She has worked in French institutions, namely Mutuaide Assistance, a Groupama France branch, in Paris, where she was an advisor in the Technical Interventions Department and in the International Department, having also advised the NGO Conseil France, in Paris, and Handicap International, in Lyon.

Laëtitia Ferro Rodrigues has a degree in Law from the Faculty of Law of the University of Coimbra, in 2008, and a master’s degree in Law from the Faculty of Law of Coimbra. She has focused her professional career in the area of ​​general administrative law and its related branches (public employment, local authorities, public procurement, urban planning), administrative litigation and tax law.

Tiago Salgueiro Mendes graduated in Law from the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon, in 2009. He attended several short courses and postgraduate courses in different areas of Administrative Law and Economic-Financial Law at different renowned institutions. He has developed legal work in the areas of Public Employment, Urban Planning, Spatial Planning, Environment, Public Procurement, Administrative Litigation and Regulation.

«These integrations demonstrate Abreu Advogados’ investment and commitment to strengthening its Public Law and Environmental Practice area, where we have distinguished ourselves very positively for a long time, but particularly in the areas of Urbanism and Spatial Planning, in which we seek opportunities for internal and external growth», says Inês Sequeira Mendes, Managing partner at Abreu Advogados.

«Ana, Laëtitia and Tiago, with their experience, come to reinforce these areas and sectors whose growing evolution, as a result of the large real estate, tourism, industrial and energy investment projects that are envisaged for Portugal, require capable professionals and teams to respond quickly to any requests.”, he concludes.

For Ana Rodrigues de Almeida, partner hired at Abreu Advogados, «It is with enthusiasm that we embrace this project, knowing that Abreu’s positioning in the market and its multidisciplinary team will be key factors in being able to provide the best possible service to our clients and embrace new valuable projects”.