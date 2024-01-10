Absent from the First Session, Catherine Wilson stated the reason for the divorce was because of her livelihood

#Absent #Session #Catherine #Wilson #stated #reason #divorce #livelihood

Absent from the First Session, Catherine Wilson Gives Reason for Divorce Due to Income / Photo: Asep/detikcom

Jakarta, Insertlive –

Catherine Wilson has officially filed a divorce lawsuit against her husband Idham Mase at the Depok Religious Court.

Previously, the divorce lawsuit filed by Idham Mase at the South Jakarta Religious Court was dismissed.

The first divorce trial between Catherine Wilson and Idham Mase took place today, Wednesday (10/1).

Unfortunately, both sides were not present at the premier conference.

Dody Hariyanto said that the judge was only checking the lawyer’s files and the divorce trial would be postponed for the next two weeks.

“Today was the first trial, both parties should have been present, but because they were not present, the judge examined the evidence, checked the files from lawyer. “Today’s trial has been postponed for the next two weeks, the distance is long because the defendant is far away,” said Dody Hariyanto at the Depok Religious Court on Wednesday (10/1).

Apart from that, Dody also explained the reasons why Catherine and Idham decided to divorce.

Catherine and Idham chose to divorce because they now live apart in time and distance.

“The reason for filing the lawsuit is because their lives are separate, Catherine is in Jakarta, her husband is in Sulawesi. Maybe they have their own busy lives,” said Dody.

However, previously Catherine had explained the reasons why she chose to divorce from Idham.

Catherine admitted that she chose to divorce because she felt that she no longer received physical and spiritual support from her husband.

“There is no domestic violence, yes, but for a sense of responsibility, there is none at all. So, as a wife, I feel that my husband is not responsible for me,” said Catherine in a gossip YouTube show.

“In a husband and wife relationship, right, the husband should be responsible, yes, providing support physically and mentally, here there isn’t any and this has been happening for a long time, for months. I thought, ‘Oh, maybe this will change, maybe there will be an initiative good from my husband’s side,’ but how come I’ve been waiting for nothing,” she continued.

Catherine considers that Idham is an established man who should be able and obliged to provide support for his wife.

This is what made Catherine admit that she was forced to dig into her own pockets for her daily needs.

“Actually, that’s the one I don’t really accept, because here, if I look at it, if my husband can’t afford it, maybe I’ll still understand it, what it means is, okay, never mind. But, right, here my husband is capable, but doesn’t give me his rights. my rights,” said Catherine.

“So, yes, this is the problem here, except, there are exceptions, maybe my husband is bankrupt, maybe there are work problems, he can’t provide, maybe I can still understand as a wife, yes, but not here, my husband is well off, Everything is going smoothly with him, his job is good, he even has time to travel, which means, right, it’s not that he doesn’t have it, he does, he does, but he doesn’t want to give it to me.” Catherine said.

“It’s called life, every day there are expenses for this, for that. So I fight alone, and automatically use my own money,” concluded Catherine.

