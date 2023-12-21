Absenteeism due to illness in November increased due to flu, especially in education | Economy

#Absenteeism #due #illness #November #increased #due #flu #education #Economy

21 dec 2023 om 05:30

More people reported sick again in November, mainly due to flu. Absenteeism due to illness was 5 percent last month, compared to 4.7 percent in October. The number of sick reports increased, especially in education.

With an absenteeism rate of 5 percent, approximately fifty out of every thousand working days are missed. The figures based on more than one million employees are from occupational health and safety services ArboNed and HumanCapitalCare.

Absenteeism in November is at the highest level this year, equal to the percentage in February. Over all eleven months, absenteeism due to illness is slightly lower at 4.6 percent than for the whole of 2022. According to the occupational health and safety service providers, this is because the number of sick reports this year is less influenced by corona.

However, ArboNed and HumanCapitalCare see that the increase in long-term absenteeism due to psychological complaints will continue this year. Last summer, absenteeism due to stress, overstrain and burnouts was more than 8 percent higher than in the summer of 2022. Now, one in five days of absence is due to complaints related to stress. This is by no means always work-related stress.

ArboNed director Redmer van Wijngaarden suggests that this absenteeism due to psychological complaints be countered as much as possible by 2024. “In many cases, long-term absenteeism could have been prevented with the correct and timely support. Employers and employees must maintain good dialogue with each other.”

New reports of illness are mainly increasing in education

The number of new sick reports per 1,000 employees was 83 in November, compared to 72 in October. The increase in absenteeism is normal for this time of year.

The large number of absenteeism reports in education is striking. In that sector there were 136 sick reports per 1,000 employees.

