Abuse riot in US: after Paula Abdul, two more women accuse top producer | Show

Abuse riot in US: after Paula Abdul, two more women accuse top producer

A riot of The Voice of Holland-like proportions has arisen in the United States. Nigel Lythgoe (74), who was the producer of major successes such as American Idol and So you think you can dance, faces several lawsuits in which he is accused of sexual abuse. Singer Paula Abdul already sued him before New Year’s Eve for assault and sexual misconduct. Two participants in the ABC reality show All American Girl have also reported.

Mark den Blanken 03-01-24, 16:37 Last update: 16:49

