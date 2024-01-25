Abuser! This was Ronald Acuña Jr.’s “perreo” against Leones del Caracas in the 2022-2023 final (+Details)

#Abuser #Ronald #Acuña #Jr.s #perreo #Leones #del #Caracas #final #Details

On the night of Wednesday, January 24, 2024, there was a terrible confrontation between Tiburones de La Guaira and Cardenales de Lara, a pair of teams that starred in one of the most shocking tanganas in the history of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP). ).

It all started with a superb home run by Maikel García, but the blow originally did not cause the annoyance of the twilight players, but rather the “twerking” and the provocative gestures that the sharks’ third baseman made toward the Barquisimetano clubhouse.

It is not the first time that a Tiburones slugger adopts this type of attitude, since one of the most recent examples is that of Ronald Acuña Jr. in the final against Leones del Caracas in the 2022-2023 LVBP campaign, when he scored his first and the only home run in the aforementioned instance.

After the ball cleared the fence between center and right field, “El Abusador” began his celebration show right in front of the coastal dugout. When crossing the pads, the “perreo” did not stop, because When he reached the third pad he slowed down to place his right hand on his ear and signal “I can’t hear you now.”causing contempt from the metropolitan fans.

When he was finally ready to step on home plate, Ronald prepared to do a dance to finish his “perreo”. After that connection and his particular celebrations, there were conflicts between fans and the relatives of the player from La Sabana, which caused Acuña Jr. to leave the venue in the middle of the engagement and publish on his social networks: “Officially retired from the Venezuelan League. Good evening, it was a pleasure, I loved playing in front of you. I love you”wrote.

However, that reaction was due to the adrenaline and annoyance of the moment, since in the campaign that is about to end (2023-2024) he appeared with the Guairista team and was in uniform for 21 matches in the regular round, exhibiting an AVG of . 380 with 7 home runs, 19 RBIs, 29 runs scored, 22 walks and 6 stolen bases.