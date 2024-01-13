Academy of Medicine warns to take preventive measures against Covid-19 mutation

CARACAS – The National Academy of Medicine (ANM) of Venezuela asked the Ministry of Health to acquire the vaccines available worldwide to face the new variant of Covid-19 that has been detected in several countries, including Colombia.

Through a statement, it asks the Venezuelan government to publish epidemiological data and explain to the population the prevention measures, such as physical distancing, hand washing and use of face masks in public and private hospitals.

The Academy warns the population not to self-medicate and to go to the doctor if they present serious respiratory symptoms, as there has been an increase in respiratory syncytial virus in the last four weeks.

The Ministry of Health denied that there is a “covid-19 outbreak” in Venezuela,

It must be taken into account that the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that in December there was a 42% increase in hospitalizations for Covid and 68% in intensive care admissions, therefore take preventive measures against the disease that continues to mutate and killing gene all over the world.

The WHO also recommended that governments continue to provide access to treatments and vaccines and wear a mask.

