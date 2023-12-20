Accident between a truck and a small car on DN19, in Bihor. The driver…

#Accident #truck #small #car #DN19 #Bihor #driver..

A car and a semi-trailer truck collided on DN19, at the exit from Oradea towards Biharia, on Wednesday evening.

At the moment, on that road section, road traffic is blocked.

According to a press release sent on Wednesday evening by the Bihor Police Press Office, the road accident was announced by the emergency number 112, at 8:30 p.m.

“The Bihor County Police Inspectorate was notified that, on DN19, at the exit from the municipality of Oradea towards the town of Biharia, in circumstances to be determined from the investigations, a road accident occurred, in which two vehicles were involved, respectively a passenger car and a road train with a semi-trailer”, the information states.

As a result of the impact, the driver of the car was seriously injured, the medical crew arrived at the scene performing resuscitation maneuvers.

Unfortunately, doctors had to pronounce her dead.

At the time of publication of this news, road traffic is blocked on that section of road.

Oradea traffic police are to carry out the investigation on the spot, to establish the causes and circumstances of the road accident.

UPDATE, 10:30 p.m.: Who is the victim?

“The deceased person is a 55-year-old woman from Nojorid,” announced the representative of the Bihor Police.

It travels alternately on the Oradea-Biharia direction, the traffic being directed by the police.

It is the second fatal accident in one day in Bihor.

As Bihor he also wrote, in the first part of the day a 31-year-old driver from Urviș de Beiuș died after losing control over the direction, leaving the road and hitting a tree.

