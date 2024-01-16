ACCIDENT IN AMBOHIBAO – Police arrest a drunk driver

People moved by the real danger caused by the driver

A man drunk behind the wheel was arrested and taken into custody in Ambohibao. He was on the verge of killing people on the sidewalk, mowing down a motorcycle and a restaurant.

In the decor. A driver had an accident and almost caused something irreparable, Sunday evening, around 8:30 p.m., in Ambohibao, Antehiroka commune. He was under the influence of alcohol, according to the gendarmerie report.

A few more centimeters and he would have almost crushed everyone in his path. The latter, eyewitnesses to the tragedy, experienced an overwhelming and real fear.

As if by a miracle, the tragic event was limited to material damage. There were no injuries or loss of life.

According to the findings of the gendarmes from the Antehiroka outpost, the vehicle, a Mercedes Sprinter, left the road. A Yamaha Cygnus II motorcycle parked on the sidewalk was hit head-on, then dragged to a nearby restaurant. Traces of friction were clearly visible on the ground.

Infraction

The two-wheeler and the small ordinary restaurant suffered damage considered quite significant. Same for the Mercedes which ended its race on a pedestrian crossing. The road was also slippery due to the rain.

The police, whose office is approximately 250 meters from the scene of the accident, carried out the report. According to their information, the vehicle belongs to a company with 67ha. His papers are in order. On the other hand, his drunk driver had to be held in the security room until he came to his senses and could be fined. His traffic offense is based on drunk driving.

The Mercedes was impounded. An investigation was opened by the gendarmerie. The owners of the motorcycle and the restaurant requested compensation.

Drunk driving remains one of the main causes of accidents, most of which are bodily or even fatal. The situation indicates the need for an alcohol control operation, particularly every weekend. Unfortunately, breathalyzers are not at all available in all brigades or all police departments.

Embroidery Leonard

