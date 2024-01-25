ACCIDENT IN MAHAMASINA – The crazy driver placed in Tsiafahy

The driver aboard the police pickup before leaving for Tsiafahy.

The file on the horrific accident in Mahamasina has been entrusted to the Dean of Judges. The latter sent the driver of taxi-be 154 to preventive detention in Tsiafahy.

Warrant of deposit. This is what the Dean of Judges pronounced yesterday against the 44-year-old man, driver of a taxi-be on line 154, author of the atrocious accident in Mahamasina. He charged him with murder. The video evidence in which he can be seen knocking over and dragging Nambinintsoa Mickael Randrianavalona and his scooter, from the Bazar du Quartier towards the north of the Mahamasina district, wet him up to his neck.

Under a strong escort, provided by armed police officers, the accused, with bandages on his face, was accompanied to the Tsiafahy prison where he will be placed while awaiting the next stages of the procedure. This was only the first appearance, according to the prosecution. He requested the preventive detention of the forty-year-old and the judge in charge of the case agreed on this point. The investigation into the merits will be held in February. The family of the deceased came to the hearing. On the other hand, only Brichard Randrianavalona, ​​his father, was able to enter. The others waited impatiently at the north gate of the Tribunal where they met the press in the morning.

At the level of Ankadimabhoa

Mickael’s father, a pastor, felt worried at first. According to him, the driver’s gestures and his insults, which he personally noticed and heard, lead us to believe that he has a “protector”. “He said he’s not afraid of anyone. Then, it was revealed to me that the taxi-be belonged to a general. Can anyone help me or take me to check if the vehicle was actually impounded in Anosipatrana or just driven there to pretend? », he is alarmed. “Let the murderer hire a lawyer to defend his crime, but we have God as our lawyer,” he reacts before joining the prosecution.

Jean Claude Randriatsaholy, Mickael’s uncle, insisted that his nephew only wanted to help other bikers who had a problem with the driver.

Eliane, the latter’s wife, during an interview with a colleague, argues: “My husband asked these motorcyclists to move aside a little because they were blocking the passage, at Ankadimbahoaka. They then chased us. Our last two passengers got off at Tsimbazaza. There, the scooter riders threw beer bottles at our taxi-be. My husband told me that we had to go to the Mahamasina police station to resolve the situation. In fact, the windows were broken. But when we arrived at Mahamasina, the motorcyclists charged us again. »

The penalty provided for by law for this type of murder is forced labor for life, according to the public prosecutor, Narindra Navalona Rakotoniaina, reached by telephone on the afternoon of the judicial decision.

Embroidery Leonard