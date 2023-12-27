Accident in Vernier: Hit by a car, a pedestrian is seriously injured

#Accident #Vernier #Hit #car #pedestrian #injured

– Hit by a car, a pedestrian is seriously injured

The victim, who was crossing the road, was thrown into the air before falling to the ground. His vital prognosis is in jeopardy.

Published today at 3:48 p.m.

The accident occurred in Vernier on Sunday around 6 p.m.

DR

A serious road accident occurred on Sunday around 6 p.m. in the town of Vernier. A car hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road in the Ikea area. Part of the roadway was closed off during the evening for police and emergency services.

The events took place at the corner of Vernier and Pré-Bois roads. Coming from Chemin des Coquelicots, a forty-year-old crosses the pedestrian crossing towards the sidewalk on the Foyer des Tattes side. On the second part of the road, he was hit by the front of a car traveling towards the city.

The victim, a Swiss born in 1980, was thrown into the air and fell to the ground. His vital prognosis is in jeopardy, specifies Aline Dard, communications manager at the Geneva police. The emergency services took the individual to the University Hospitals of Geneva.

The driver of the vehicle and his passenger who hit the pedestrian were unhurt. An investigation will determine the causes of this accident.

