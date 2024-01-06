Accident involving two Dutch cars in Germany, child (2) died

Orange Media Emergency Services at the scene of the accident

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 01:32

A two-year-old child was killed in a collision between two cars with a Dutch license plate on a road near the German village of Tüddern, just across the border from Sittard. This is reported by the German police.

The other occupants of the cars were seriously injured and taken to hospital. A 4-year-old child was transported by helicopter to the hospital in Cologne.

The accident happened yesterday afternoon around 5 p.m. The two vehicles collided head-on. It is not clear how that could happen. The two drivers had to be freed by emergency services.

The German police have not released any information about the identities of the victims.

