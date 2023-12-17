Accident on A13 leaves one dead and two seriously injured

#Accident #A13 #leaves #dead #injured

The A13 was closed for around three hours after the accident. The authorities are looking for witnesses.

One person died at the scene of the head-on collision.

Graubünden Cantonal Police

On Saturday afternoon there was a violent head-on collision between two cars on the A13 at San Bernardino near Mesocco towards Bellinzona. One person died. The public prosecutor’s office and the Graubünden cantonal police are looking for witnesses who were able to observe the accident.

The accident occurred around 11:40 a.m. in the area of ​​the Ponte Isola bridge, as the Graubünden cantonal police wrote in a statement. A minibus from Germany and a passenger car from Italy collided violently head-on. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

According to the police, one passenger died at the scene of the accident. The two seriously injured people were flown to the Civico Hospital in Lugano and the Chur Cantonal Hospital. The A13 was closed for around three hours after the accident.

According to the statement, the exact course of the accident is being clarified by the public prosecutor’s office and the police. The authorities were looking for witnesses.

Also Read:  Clarification from the Public Prosecution regarding the death of the late Omar Hammadi Job

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Vegetable prevents tumor formation and heart problems; LOOK
Vegetable prevents tumor formation and heart problems; LOOK
Posted on
Israeli military: Hamas’ largest tunnel found
Israeli military: Hamas’ largest tunnel found
Posted on
This Christmas cardigan for PLN 54 will take over Lidl! It’s warm and perfect for Christmas
This Christmas cardigan for PLN 54 will take over Lidl! It’s warm and perfect for Christmas
Posted on
Xbox and PC controllers are now available
Xbox and PC controllers are now available
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News