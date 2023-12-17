Accident on A13 leaves one dead and two seriously injured

#Accident #A13 #leaves #dead #injured

One person died at the scene of the head-on collision.

Graubünden Cantonal Police

On Saturday afternoon there was a violent head-on collision between two cars on the A13 at San Bernardino near Mesocco towards Bellinzona. One person died. The public prosecutor’s office and the Graubünden cantonal police are looking for witnesses who were able to observe the accident.

The accident occurred around 11:40 a.m. in the area of ​​the Ponte Isola bridge, as the Graubünden cantonal police wrote in a statement. A minibus from Germany and a passenger car from Italy collided violently head-on. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

According to the police, one passenger died at the scene of the accident. The two seriously injured people were flown to the Civico Hospital in Lugano and the Chur Cantonal Hospital. The A13 was closed for around three hours after the accident.

According to the statement, the exact course of the accident is being clarified by the public prosecutor’s office and the police. The authorities were looking for witnesses.