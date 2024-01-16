Accident with a Catholic Church vehicle leaves one dead and three injured on EN 230

One person died and three others were injured as a result of a road accident that occurred this Sunday, on Estrada Nacional 230, in the Cangambo neighborhood, in Malanje.

According to the head of Traffic and Road Safety in Malanje, Bilson Santos, the accident occurred when a Catholic Church vehicle, made by Land Cruiser, crashed and overturned with the four occupants who were returning from a religious mission in the municipality of Cangandala.

Jorge Luís Rodriguez Baqueiro, the deceased who was driving the vehicle, was a priest at the Catholic Mission in the commune of Lombe, municipality of Cacuso, while two mothers and a priest are receiving assistance at the Malanje General Hospital.

The head of Traffic and Road Safety in Malanje pointed to the slippery pavement due to the rains as being at the root of the tragedy.

The clinical director of Malanje General Hospital, Ana Ventura, said that a mother is in serious condition, requiring surgical intervention due to a fractured femur.