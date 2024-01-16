Accident with a Catholic Church vehicle leaves one dead and three injured on EN 230 –

One person died and three others were injured as a result of a road accident that occurred this Sunday, on Estrada Nacional 230, in the Cangambo neighborhood, in Malanje.

According to the head of Traffic and Road Safety in Malanje, Bilson Santos, the accident occurred when a Catholic Church vehicle, made by Land Cruiser, crashed and overturned with the four occupants who were returning from a religious mission in the municipality of Cangandala.

Jorge Luís Rodriguez Baqueiro, the deceased who was driving the vehicle, was a priest at the Catholic Mission in the commune of Lombe, municipality of Cacuso, while two mothers and a priest are receiving assistance at the Malanje General Hospital.

The head of Traffic and Road Safety in Malanje pointed to the slippery pavement due to the rains as being at the root of the tragedy.

The clinical director of Malanje General Hospital, Ana Ventura, said that a mother is in serious condition, requiring surgical intervention due to a fractured femur.

Also Read:  One dead and four injured left an accident on Libertador Avenue

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Sweating, tired, gaining weight due to menopause or thyroid?
Sweating, tired, gaining weight due to menopause or thyroid?
Posted on
It’s heating up! Kim Jong Un Announces Bye-bye Reconciliation with South Korea
It’s heating up! Kim Jong Un Announces Bye-bye Reconciliation with South Korea
Posted on
Glapiński’s entourage scares the government. “Collapse of the financial sector” – WP News
Glapiński’s entourage scares the government. “Collapse of the financial sector” – WP News
Posted on
What is the ‘Green Beast’ in the supernova remnant?
What is the ‘Green Beast’ in the supernova remnant?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News