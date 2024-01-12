Accident with three dead and three injured on DN1, in Prahova. The guilty driver and his wife died. VIDEO

#Accident #dead #injured #DN1 #Prahova #guilty #driver #wife #died #VIDEO

A serious road accident took place on Friday, on DN1, in Florești commune in Prahova county. Three people died and three others were injured and taken to hospital.

Update: The 68-year-old driver who allegedly caused the accident died at the hospital, bringing the death toll to three.

According to the data provided by the Prahova Ambulance Service, the man suffered cranio-cerebral trauma, thoraco-abdominal trauma and right hip trauma and was picked up by the SMURD helicopter.

Judicial sources stated, for Agerpres, that when exiting a secondary road in DN 1, the 68-year-old man would not have given priority to another car driven by a 24-year-old young man.

As a result of the impact between the two cars, two women died, one of them being the 68-year-old wife of the driver.

Also, two women, 42 and 68 years old respectively, were injured, passengers in the two cars, as well as the two drivers, the older one being picked up by the SMURD helicopter.

“On January 12 this year, around 11:30 a.m., the Road Service police were alerted to the fact that a road accident had occurred on National Road 1, outside the town of Florești. From the first checks, the police found out that a 68-year-old man, while driving a car, collided with another car, driven by a 24-year-old man”, stated IPJ Prahova.

As a result of the impact, two women died, the other four (aged between 24 and 68) were transported to the hospital. All the victims were released.

“As a result of the road accident, the death of two women aged 63 and 71 respectively, as well as the bodily injury of two other women aged 42 and 68 respectively, passengers in the two cars, as well as the two drivers. The victims were transported to the hospital for the provision of specialized medical care”, the quoted source added.

The drivers could not be tested with the breathalyzer due to the injuries they suffered, and biological blood samples will be collected in order to determine the alcohol level.

Investigations are continued to establish all the causes and circumstances in which the road accident occurred. In the case, a criminal file was drawn up under the aspect of committing the crimes of culpable homicide and culpable bodily injury.

