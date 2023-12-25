Accidentally caught by husband cheating, shocked wife prayed for quick death by third person

#Accidentally #caught #husband #cheating #shocked #wife #prayed #quick #death #person

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com – Cases of wives catching their husbands sending intimate messages to other women have often occurred.

Usually the beginning of the problem of a wife catching her husband sending intimate messages to another woman is that the couple’s relationship is strained.

Quoted by tribun-medan.com from eva.vn Sunday (24/12/2023), the incident where the wife caught her husband sending intimate messages to another woman occurred in Tainan City, Taiwan (China).

Mr Vuong married Ms Chu in 2012.

The couple gave birth to a son and the family relationship was very harmonious.

Mr. Vuong works hard every day, he occasionally goes on business trips.

But on weekends he always pampers his wife and children and is a dream husband in the eyes of those around him.

But no one knows that Tuan Vuong is a womanizer and greedy.

Since December 2021, this man began having an illicit relationship with a woman named Tong.

The two lived together from March 2022 to January 2023.

Sometimes, Mr. Vuong made excuses by telling his wife that he had to work overtime or go on a business trip away from home.

But in reality, he used that time to be with his girlfriend.

Miss Chu knew nothing about her husband’s betrayal.

Until one day, she accidentally saw her husband’s phone on the table with a text message.

Source: Medan Tribune