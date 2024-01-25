ACCIDENTS IN 2023 – Police deplore seventy-five deaths

BAC police officers during an awareness-raising event.

The report published by the Traffic Accident Brigade (BAC) at the Tsaralalàna central police station proves the relevance of the maximum alert on the series of road tragedies that have occurred in recent days.

The data communicated concerns the year 2023. They include everything that the BAC observed in the Capital. Seventy-five dead and five hundred and thirty-eight injured were counted. Four hundred and forty-six accident files were processed and transferred to the public prosecutor’s office. These figures have increased slightly compared to those of 2022, a year which recorded four hundred and thirty.

The police intervened in six hundred and ten cases of accidents. One hundred and eight of these hundreds reported have all been linked to drunk driving and riding the handlebars. Drunk driving is therefore one of the main causes of tragic events on public roads. Lack of a driving license was only noted in eight accidents.

According to information from the BAC, cars involved in all these accidents this year were twice as numerous as two-wheelers.

Prevention

“We can say that the number of accidents and the material damage caused still remains enormous. The BAC does what is necessary to raise awareness and educate citizens on caution, on the Highway Code and the consequences of non-compliance with this code,” underlines the National Police.

“The BAC can work in the six districts of Tana-ville and the one hundred and ninety-two fokontany. In addition to receiving complaints and making findings, its main role is to raise awareness and educate all road users to reduce the risk of accidents. In 2023, it carried out this prevention mission five times with various ministries and associations,” she continues.

She explained that all people who are victims of traffic accidents, whether or not followed by hit-and-runs, can file a complaint with this service located at the Tsaralalàna police headquarters.

Embroidery Leonard

