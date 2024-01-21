Accompanied by a Married Friend, Women are Embarrassed to See the Condition of the Groom’s House, Thinking They Are Poor Even Though They Are Rich

#Accompanied #Married #Friend #Women #Embarrassed #Condition #Grooms #House #Thinking #Poor #Rich

TRIBUNJATIM.COM – Viral story of woman accompanying her friend to get married.

However, the woman as a bridesmaid felt embarrassed on the way to the groom’s house.

The reason is, the groom’s house looks like a poor man’s.

Even though the fact is that is not the case.

This story takes place in Guizhou, China.

Recently a girl shared a video from her best friend’s wedding which got a lot of people talking.

This girl, let’s call her Ling, has been a close friend of the bride since college.

The relationship between the two is so good, like siblings.

So on her best friend’s wedding day, she takes on the role of bridesmaid.

He was so excited to take the bride to her husband’s house.

But the closer she got to the groom’s house, the more embarrassed the bridesmaids became.

Because, the road from the bride’s house to the groom’s house is quite far, to a remote village, the road is all rocky, steep, very difficult to walk, quoted from TribunTrends.

There weren’t even any concrete paths yet, so the bridesmaids were worried.

Especially, when he arrived at the groom’s house, the bridesmaids were worried because the groom’s condition was too poor.