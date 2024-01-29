According to American analysts, Moscow would deal badly with the EU candidate state

Western analysts have expressed concern about the Kremlin’s intentions regarding Moldova, suggesting that Russia is trying to create conditions that undermine the stability of the former Soviet state. According to the Institute for the Study of War, these measures are likely to be part of a wider strategy aimed at hindering Moldova’s integration into the European Union.

In an interview with the Kremlin-affiliated TASSZ news agency, Alexey Politsuk, a senior official of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), said that it would not suit the interests and economy of Chisinau if the state left the international organization led by Moscow.

Politsuk also stated that the activities of the Moldovan government make it impossible to come to an agreement with the internationally unrecognized, Kremlin-backed “Republic of Transnistria”, while Moscow is still willing to act as a mediator.

Russian mediation is categorically rejected by Cisinau, as in their opinion the breakaway “republic” was established through the mediation of Russia, where, in addition, about 1,500 Russian soldiers are stationed.

Moldova’s situation has been in the spotlight again since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine: the government is trying to get closer to Western organizations such as NATO or the European Union, and this obviously hurts Russian interests.

