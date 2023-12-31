According to Bayern rumors: DFB star Thilo Kehrer before a move to Monaco | Sports

#Bayern #rumors #DFB #star #Thilo #Kehrer #move #Monaco #Sports

Now things seem to be happening very quickly.

According to media reports, national soccer player Thilo Kehrer (27) is about to transfer from West Ham United to AS Monaco.

A change in the defensive player is imminent, report French media and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the sports newspaper “L’Équipe”, Monaco could loan Kehrer in the winter and receive an option to buy.

also read

The former Schalke player moved from Paris Saint-Germain to West Ham in the English Premier League a year and a half ago and has a contract with the London club until 2026.

This season, however, he has hardly been featured (was only used in 4 out of 18 possible games in the Premier League – and only played 19 minutes in total), and most recently he was also missing from the German national team squad.

How is that possible? Substitute keeper with dream goal in Scotland

Quelle: Youtube/Raith Rovers Football Club 31.12.2023

Recently there were rumors that Bayern Munich was interested in Kehrer, and AS Roma and AC Milan are also said to be interested in the national player. There was also speculation about a move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

With appearances at a new club, the 27-time national player, who was at the World Cup in Qatar, could recommend himself for the home European Championships in 2024. The test matches against Holland and France will take place in March.

Kehrer started his professional career at Schalke and moved to PSG in 2018. In 2022 the move to West Ham. Is the next club already following suit?