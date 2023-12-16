According to experts, it is more valuable than red meat! The difficult harvest of that product has begun: It is coming to decorate the tables in winter

#experts #valuable #red #meat #difficult #harvest #product #begun #coming #decorate #tables #winter

Harvesting of that food, which experts say is more valuable than red meat, has begun. Producers enter gardens in various regions of the country and send the products they have prepared for sale to greengrocers and markets, ensuring that they reach the tables…

It’s harvest time for spinach, which is considered to be more valuable than red meat. Spinach grown in various regions of Turkey has started to take its place in greengrocers and markets.

Spinach is full of various nutritional values; It contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. That’s why spinach has so many benefits. General benefits of spinach are as follows:

BENEFITS OF SPINACH

Spinach, which is rich in iron, is essential for the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen in the body. Therefore, spinach helps prevent iron deficiency.

Spinach, which is also rich in vitamin C, is an antioxidant that helps strengthen the immune system. Spinach also contains antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect eye health.

Spinach, which is rich in fiber, regulates the digestive system and eliminates problems such as constipation.

Spinach contains minerals that are important for bone health, such as calcium and vitamin K. These minerals strengthen bones and reduce the risk of bone diseases such as osteoporosis.

It is necessary to be careful about consuming spinach in winter. Spinach helps our body get the nutrients it needs. At the same time, spinach, one of the winter vegetables, should be preferred because it is a fresh and nutritious vegetable.