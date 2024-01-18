According to Fico, the four-day work week is coming in Slovakia

#Fico #fourday #work #week #coming #Slovakia

Slovakia may soon introduce a four-day work week – Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico floated it on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that the change would only come into effect on a trial basis, reports Paraméter.

According to Fico, Slovak companies used to be dismissive of the issue, but this has changed since the pandemic, as a lot of people worked from home then, so the attitude of employers has become more flexible.

“I believe that Slovakia can be one of the countries that will soon introduce the four-day working week, first of course on an experimental basis”

Fico said. Last year, the four-day working week was discussed in Slovakia, then it was raised by the Slovak Federation of Trade Unions.

