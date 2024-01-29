According to Israel, an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages is not that close

#Israel #agreement #ceasefire #release #hostages #close

Constructive negotiations took place, but there is a significant gap between the positions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday evening after the talks in Paris with the Palestinians on the release of the Israeli hostages and the ceasefire to be concluded in return. William Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), met with David Barnea, head of Israel’s foreign intelligence service, the Mossad, as well as Qatari Prime Minister Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman al-Zhani and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel. For the time being, they have agreed to continue negotiations next week.

On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel. During the operation, hundreds of Israelis were taken as hostages to the Gaza Strip. The mediators hope that if they were to achieve the release of some of the Israeli hostages, in exchange for that, Israel would temporarily suspend its operations in Gaza, which have been ongoing since the end of October. (MTI)