According to nutrition experts: 7 foods that belong in your kitchen

Hummus is a nutritious and convenient food to have in the fridge, says Rhiannon Lambert. Rhiannon Lambert/Getty

Preparing nutritious meals and snacks doesn’t necessarily have to take a lot of time, effort and money.

Stocking your kitchen with the right foods can help.

Registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert has shared her top seven healthy ready meals.

When you stock your pantry and refrigerator with nutrient-dense foods, you’re much more likely to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“Eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. There are many foods that we often have in our cupboards that have high nutritional value,” says nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert to Business Insider (BI). She is the author of the bestselling book “The Science of Nutrition” and the mother of two young boys.

As a busy person, Lambert turns to convenience foods to feed herself and her family. After all, time (or energy) for cooking is limited.

Lambert shared seven of her staples with BI.

1. Canned chickpeas and beans

Chickpeas, kidney beans, butter beans and other canned legumes are excellent sources of plant protein and fiber.

Fiber is an essential part of the diet for supporting gut and digestive health, regulating blood sugar, and ensuring regular bowel movements, Lambert said. She added that most adults consume less fiber than they should. For American women and men ages 19 to 30, the recommendation is 28 grams and 34 grams, respectively.

“Canned beans can help close this nutritional gap while also offering other benefits: they are inexpensive, have a long shelf life, and are incredibly versatile.

Lambert recommends opting for beans or chickpeas marinated in brine or water rather than tomato sauce, as these sauces are often high in sugar and salt.

2. Frozen vegetables

Frozen vegetables are usually cheaper than fresh vegetables, plus they are convenient and last for months in the freezer.

“Frozen vegetables frozen at the peak of their freshness retain their nutritional value, in some cases even exceeding that of fresh vegetables that have been stored for long periods of time or transported long distances,” says Lambert.

She buys peas, crushed peppers and stir-fry mixes to speed up preparation.

“Frozen vegetables typically come pre-prepared, making it easy to add nutritional value to a variety of dishes,” says Lambert.

3. Nut butter

“Peanut butter, almond butter and other nut butters are not only excellent sources of healthy fats. They also provide a moderate amount of plant protein,” says Lambert.

She recommends avoiding brands that contain additives like palm oil or other vegetable oils. Choose a nut butter that contains only nuts and a pinch of salt.

Lambert likes to combine nut butter with chopped fruit like apples and bananas as a snack, or spread it with berries on toast for breakfast.

Peanut butter and fruit on toast is a quick breakfast.

4. Herbs and spices

Herbs and spices add flavor to dishes while promoting gut health, says Lambert.

She cites research that suggests people who eat at least 30 different plant-based foods, including herbs and spices, each week have better digestion, a stronger immune system and a better mood.

“Get creative with your seasoning to satisfy not only your taste buds but also your gut,” says Lambert.

5. Canned tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in important nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium and antioxidants, including lycopene, which has anti-inflammatory properties, says Lambert.

Preserving tomatoes preserves much of their nutritional value and allows the lycopene to be better absorbed by the body, she says.

“Canned tomatoes are great for making quick sauces, soups, curries and stews,” says Lambert, but it’s important to pay attention to the ingredients when choosing canned products. Always pay attention to labels and choose products without them Added sugar or salt, adds the expert.

6. Hummus

Hummus is made primarily from chickpeas and is another good source of plant-based protein and fiber. Additionally, it is typically prepared with olive oil and provides monounsaturated fats, which have been linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. They should also be able to help reduce bad cholesterol levels, says Lambert.

“Aside from its nutritional benefits, hummus is an incredibly versatile dip that can be used as a delicious spread or topping for a variety of dishes,” says Lambert, “A tasty and nutritious alternative is to substitute hummus for butter or mayonnaise in your sandwich .”

7. Dark chocolate

“Dark chocolate is not only rich in antioxidants such as flavonoids and polyphenols, which fight oxidative stress in the body. If you choose a cocoa content of more than 75%, chocolate will even contribute to your 30 plant varieties per week,” says Lambert.

Dark chocolate is also rich in minerals such as iron, magnesium and copper, which play important roles in various body functions such as transporting oxygen throughout the body, forming red blood cells and maintaining healthy muscles and nerves, she added.

“If dark chocolate isn’t your first choice, you can get creative with how you want to consume it. Drizzle it over oatmeal or fruit. Or turn it into a delicious dark hot chocolate with coconut milk,” says Lambert.

You can find the original article here.